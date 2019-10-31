WATCH: David Masondo on the medium-term budget

Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday, and tabled revisions for both growth and debt.

Growth is now expected to come in at 0.5% for 2019 while the debt-to-BDP ratio is now expected to climb to 71.3% in 2022/2023. The government had previously predicted it would peak at just more than 60% in 2023/2024.

Deputy finance minister David Masondo joined Business Day TV to discuss growth predictions, debt and Eskom.