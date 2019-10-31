Economy

News Leader

WATCH: David Masondo on the medium-term budget

Deputy finance minister David Masondo talks to Business Day TV about growth predictions, debt and Eskom

31 October 2019 - 10:10 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/VICTOR CORREIA
Picture: 123RF/VICTOR CORREIA

Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday, and tabled revisions for both growth and debt.

Growth is now expected to come in at 0.5% for 2019 while the debt-to-BDP ratio is now expected to climb to 71.3% in 2022/2023. The government had previously predicted it would peak at just more than 60% in 2023/2024. 

Deputy finance minister David Masondo joined Business Day TV to discuss growth predictions, debt and Eskom.

Labour takes Tito Mboweni to task over scant detail in medium-term budget

Cosatu slams finance minister's 'shockingly weak, inadequate' medium-term budget policy statement
National
16 hours ago

Tough economic environment ahead for SA

Moody’s review of SA is due this week, with one analyst saying it will be astounding if the country is not given negative outlook
Economy
17 hours ago

Too many red lights flashing on economic dashboard

Without a concerted effort to lift business and household confidence, the only way is down
Opinion
17 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Miners leap while banks and financials slump on budget news

The rand plummeted during Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget, which laid bare the country’s dire economic position
Markets
17 hours ago

ANC supports the MTPBS; the opposition is not that impressed

The DA, impressed with Tito Mboweni’s honesty about how bad things are, says he offered no solution to the debt burden
National
17 hours ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.