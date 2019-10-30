Tough economic environment ahead for SA
Moody’s review of SA is due this week, with one analyst saying it will be astounding if the country is not given negative outlook
30 October 2019 - 19:11
Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s bleak medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), delivered on Wednesday, outlined a much tougher economic environment in which the government has to try and stabilise its finances.
The deeply negative revisions to forecasts of the government’s fiscal position has increased the possibility, according to analysts, that credit ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service will take more dramatic action against SA when it releases its expected review on Friday. Moody’s is the final ratings agency that has SA at investment grade — with a stable outlook.
