Low business confidence lies behind rising unemployment rate, say analysts

SA’s unemployment rate climbed to its highest level since the global financial crisis, data from Stats SA showed on Tuesday.

The rate increased 0.1 percentage point to 29.1% during the third quarter of 2019, statistician-general Risenga Maluleke said. “This is the highest since the first quarter of 2008,” he said.

The expanded unemployment rate, which includes discouraged job seekers, remained at 38.5%.

Wits School of Economics senior lecturer Lumkile Mondi said the government needed to implement sweeping reforms to reignite the economy, which is projected to grow 0.6% in 2019.

“Reforms, reforms and more reforms,” said Mondi. “We have a crisis of confidence in the SA economy. We don’t think the state is taking the crisis very seriously.”

In September, Rand Merchant Bank and Stellenbosch University’s Bureau for Economic Research’s business confidence index (BCI) dropped to 21 index points in the third quarter from 28 in the previous quarter. This was the lowest level since the 1998-1999 emerging-market debt crisis.

The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry BCI fell to 89.1 index points in August from 92 in July, its lowest level since April 1985, when the UN Security Council called on members to introduce more far-reaching economic measures against SA during apartheid.

Mondi said finance minister Tito Mboweni’s economic strategy document, which he unveiled in August, needs “complete government support”, adding that reforms are needed in the agriculture and tourism industries because they are labour-intensive sectors that could create more job opportunities.