WATCH: How inflation showed a surprise moderation in September

Inflation has come in below analyst expectations, falling from 4.3% to just more than 4% in September — the slowest rate since 2011. This marks the third consecutive reading below the midpoint of the SA Reserve Bank’s 3-6% target band, boosting the hope of an interest-rate cut in November.

Business Day TV spoke to Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga about the factors contributing to the moderation and what it means for the Bank’s monetary policy committee.