WATCH: How inflation showed a surprise moderation in September

Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga talks to Business Day TV about the latest CPI data and what it means for the monetary policy committee

24 October 2019 - 09:53 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/lculig

Inflation has come in below analyst expectations, falling from 4.3% to just more than 4% in September — the slowest rate since 2011. This marks the third consecutive reading below the midpoint of the SA Reserve Bank’s 3-6% target band, boosting the hope of an interest-rate cut in November.

Business Day TV spoke to Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga about the factors contributing to the moderation and what it means for the Bank’s monetary policy committee.

