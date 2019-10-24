Sub-Saharan African economies doing better at promoting business climate

The World Bank study says SA has made progress in enforcing contracts, for example by reviving a specialised court dedicated to hearing commercial cases.

In 2018, the commercial court was re-established in the Gauteng division of the high court. It was initially established more than a decade ago, but was never fully operational. It is anticipated that the specialised court will help resolve company disputes faster.

According to the World Bank study, the regional average ease of doing business score was 51.8 on a scale of 0 to 100, below the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) high-income average of 78.4 and the global average of 63.0.

There were several bright spots in the region: Togo is on the list of top “improvers” for the second year in a row thanks to reforms lowering fees for construction permits and streamlining property registration procedures, among other measures. Nigeria conducted reforms affecting six indicators, including making the enforcement of contracts easier, which placed the 200-million-person economy among the world’s top “improvers”.

Kenya also carried out six reforms, including improving the reliability of its electricity supply and introducing an online system for social security contributions, positioning it third highest in the regional rankings, behind Mauritius and Rwanda. With four reforms implemented this year, Mauritius remains the easiest place to do business in the region, ranking 13th globally. Among other reforms, the country made resolving insolvency easier and improved contract enforcement.