Inflation slows in September

Inflation moderated to an annualised 4.1% in September, surprising analysts, and boosting the expectation that SA’s embattled consumers may get another interest rate cut in 2019.



Inflation, as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), decelerated from 4.3% in August. The median forecast was for inflation to remain at 4.3%, according to Bloomberg.

The past three inflation readings have fallen below the 4.5% midpoint of the SA Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band, adding to the expectation that the Bank may cut the repo rate at its next monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting in November.

The annual change in CPI is the key measure used by the MPC to set interest rates, although the Bank has consistently emphasised that it is interested in longer-term trends, rather than figures for any individual month.



“With the inflation number still well within the band, this could give scope to the MPC to cut interest rates, but with what’s going on globally the MPC could take the cautious route and sit on their hands at the next meeting,” said TreasuryOne senior dealer Andre Botha.