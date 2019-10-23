Inflation slows in September
The past three inflation readings have fallen below the midpoint of the Bank’s target band, adding to the expectation of a rate cut in November
Inflation moderated to an annualised 4.1% in September, surprising analysts, and boosting the expectation that SA’s embattled consumers may get another interest rate cut in 2019.
Inflation, as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), decelerated from 4.3% in August. The median forecast was for inflation to remain at 4.3%, according to Bloomberg.
The past three inflation readings have fallen below the 4.5% midpoint of the SA Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band, adding to the expectation that the Bank may cut the repo rate at its next monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting in November.
The annual change in CPI is the key measure used by the MPC to set interest rates, although the Bank has consistently emphasised that it is interested in longer-term trends, rather than figures for any individual month.
“With the inflation number still well within the band, this could give scope to the MPC to cut interest rates, but with what’s going on globally the MPC could take the cautious route and sit on their hands at the next meeting,” said TreasuryOne senior dealer Andre Botha.
Despite the moderate inflation figure putting pressure on the Reserve Bank to cut the interest rate, Capital Economics senior emerging markets economist John Ashbourne said inflation is likely to pick up and prompt the Bank to keep the repo rate on hold.
“SA policymakers are quite hawkish and would want to see inflation anchored near the middle of the target range for several months. If policymakers were going to make a second cut, we think that they would have done so in September,” Ashbourne said.
“We think that their window for another rate cut has now closed. Global oil price moves mean that fuel price inflation is likely to pick at the end of the year. This will push up inflation and prevent further policy loosening,” Asbourne said.
Stats SA said food and nonalcoholic beverages, housing and transport have had the biggest effect in keeping the inflation rate at modest levels.
Food and nonalcoholic beverages, which contributed 0.7 of a percentage point to CPI, increased by 3.9% year on year.
Housing and utilities contributed 1.2 percentage points and increased 4.8% from the previous year, while transport contributed 0.2 of a percentage point.
CPI increased 0.3% month on month.