Economy

News Leader

WATCH: How some shoppers think malls are so last year

Retail futurist Doug Stephens talks to Business Day TV about what lies ahead for retail

17 October 2019 - 10:03 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ ANTON GVOZDIKOV
Picture: 123RF/ ANTON GVOZDIKOV

Retail sales rose just mor than 1% year on year in August and is down almost 1% on a month-on-month basis. The largest annual growth rates were recorded for sales in household furniture, appliances and equipment.

The release of the data coincides with the 23rd SA Council of Shopping Centre’s annual congress where it has been suggested that shopping malls are falling out of favour as online shopping gains momentum.

Retail futurist Doug Stephens attended the event and spoke about re-engineering retail; he joined Business Day TV to talk about what lies ahead for retail.

Or listen to the full audio:

