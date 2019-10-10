News Leader
WATCH: Why the World Bank cut sub-Saharan Africa’s growth forecasts
World Bank chief economist for the Africa region Albert Zeufack talks to Business Day TV
10 October 2019 - 09:49
Global uncertainty and the slow pace of domestic reform is weighing on Africa’ growth potential.
This is the view of the World Bank’s 20th Africa Pulse report, which projects that the continent’s growth will rise a single percentage point to 2.6% in 2019. But this is lower than what it forecast in April.
World Bank chief economist for the Africa region Albert Zeufack talks to Business Day TV about the report to provide more detail,
Or listen to the full audio: