Manufacturing production shrinks for third month in August

Manufacturing production recorded its third consecutive contraction in August, although activity declined less than expected.

Manufacturing production decreased 1.8% in August, less than the Bloomberg consensus of a contraction of 2.5%.

The sector has been under pressure from weak consumer demand and uncertain export growth prospects as a result of the US-China trade war.

The biggest drags were a 7% drop in basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery' and a 4.1% fall in petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products.