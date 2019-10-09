Lack of labour flexibility continues to hinder SA’s competitiveness
Structural reforms are needed to reignite the economy and offer better opportunities to a larger share of citizens, says Global Competitiveness Report
09 October 2019 - 00:00
Though SA’s competitiveness has regained momentum after the recent shift in its political landscape, it is still being held back by a lack of labour market flexibility, says the Global Competitiveness Report, which was released on Wednesday.
The election of President Cyril Ramaphosa to lead the ANC and the country has largely been heralded as the beginning of a new dawn in SA after the rot that grew during the nine years former president Jacob Zuma was in office.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.