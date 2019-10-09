Economy Lack of labour flexibility continues to hinder SA’s competitiveness Structural reforms are needed to reignite the economy and offer better opportunities to a larger share of citizens, says Global Competitiveness Report BL PREMIUM

Though SA’s competitiveness has regained momentum after the recent shift in its political landscape, it is still being held back by a lack of labour market flexibility, says the Global Competitiveness Report, which was released on Wednesday.

The election of President Cyril Ramaphosa to lead the ANC and the country has largely been heralded as the beginning of a new dawn in SA after the rot that grew during the nine years former president Jacob Zuma was in office.