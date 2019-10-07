Economy

News Leader

WATCH: The warning the IIF has for SA

The Institute of International Finance’s deputy economist, Elina Ribakova, talks to Business Day TV

07 October 2019 - 09:25 Business Day TV
GDP slides. Picture: THINKSTOCK
According to a report released by the Institute of International Finance (IIF), the country’s debt could rise by as high as 95% of the GDP by 2024.

That is if the government does not restructure Eskom and implement a workable growth plan.

Business Day TV spoke to the IIF’s deputy economist, Elina Ribakova, for more detail on the matter.

