WATCH: The warning the IIF has for SA
The Institute of International Finance’s deputy economist, Elina Ribakova, talks to Business Day TV
07 October 2019 - 09:25
According to a report released by the Institute of International Finance (IIF), the country’s debt could rise by as high as 95% of the GDP by 2024.
That is if the government does not restructure Eskom and implement a workable growth plan.
Business Day TV spoke to the IIF’s deputy economist, Elina Ribakova, for more detail on the matter.