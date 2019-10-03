Economy Xenophobic attacks could put SA in a defensive position at trade table, says Mene SA has to work hard to counter notions that it is not committed to Africa BL PREMIUM

The recent spate of xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals and foreign-owned businesses could have put SA in a defensive position in the ongoing negotiations of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Wamkele Mene the country's former chief negotiator said on Thursday.

Mene was speaking at a panel discussion on the AfCFTA hosted by law firm Herbert Smith Freehills and Business Unity SA (Busa). The AfCTA, which became operational in July, promises to promote the free movement of goods and services across the continent and increase intra-Africa trade which currently sits at a very low 16%.