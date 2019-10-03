Xenophobic attacks could put SA in a defensive position at trade table, says Mene
SA has to work hard to counter notions that it is not committed to Africa
03 October 2019 - 20:43
The recent spate of xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals and foreign-owned businesses could have put SA in a defensive position in the ongoing negotiations of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Wamkele Mene the country's former chief negotiator said on Thursday.
Mene was speaking at a panel discussion on the AfCFTA hosted by law firm Herbert Smith Freehills and Business Unity SA (Busa). The AfCTA, which became operational in July, promises to promote the free movement of goods and services across the continent and increase intra-Africa trade which currently sits at a very low 16%.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.