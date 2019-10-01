Economy

New-vehicle sales improve in September

New-vehicle sales fell by only 0.9% from 2018

01 October 2019 - 14:51 David Furlonger
New-vehicle sales staged a recovery of sorts in September, falling by only 0.9% from a year earlier. That’s a quarter of the year-on-year decline seen in most months in 2019.

Figures released on Tuesday by the department of trade and industry show the motor industry sold 49,191 vehicles in September, compared to 49,630 in the corresponding month of 2018.

Car sales actually improved by 1.1% — from 32,781 to 33,139 — but weak sales of commercial vehicles dragged down the overall market.

The aggregate market for the first nine months of 2019 was 398,341. That’s 3.5% lower than2018’s 412,873 at the same stage. Then, car sales were 4.9% down, from 272,604 to 259,136.

Exports suffered a small reverse after months of booming growth. September shipments of 35,657 were 3% lower than last year’s 36,574. However, for the year so far, numbers are 18.8% ahead, up from 250,015 to 297,065.

