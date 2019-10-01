Economy NEC MEETING ANC to outline steps to lift economy Medium-term budget policy statement is expected to show the full effects of stagnant economic growth on tax revenues and expose SA’s fiscal constraints BL PREMIUM

The ANC, whose infighting over economic policy has contributed to the slide in business confidence to its lowest levels since the 1980s, will outline immediate interventions to boost SA’s ailing economy following a meeting of its highest decision-making body at the weekend.

The national executive committee (NEC) meeting came as the Treasury reported deteriorating revenue and expenditure figures on Monday, reinforcing economists’ expectations of a substantial worsening in the budget deficit and debt levels in the medium-term budget policy statement.