Economy

Trade balance swings into surplus in August

For the year to date, however, a trade deficit of R850m has been recorded — worse than for the same period in 2018

30 September 2019 - 15:01 Lynley Donnelly
Picture: 123RF/ANEK SUWANNAPHOOM
SA's trade balance swung into a surplus of R6.84bn in August, according to data from the SA Revenue Service.

This was thanks to a month-on-month increase in exports of R9.46bn or 8.4% from July to August while exports fell by R1.1bn or 1%, the agency said.

The surplus follows July’s revised deficit of R3.72bn and was above expectations of economists polled by Bloomberg.

For the year to date, however, a trade deficit of R850m has been recorded, which remains a deterioration on the same period in 2018, which recorded a R4.67bn surplus.

The trade balance is a measure of the performance of the country’s imports and exports, and forms a key element of the current account in the balance of payments — a measure of SA’s trade with the rest of the world.

donnellyl@businesslive.co.za

