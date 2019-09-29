Economy Consumers rely even more on credit to make ends meet New report from TransUnion shows South Africans are struggling to repay their debts BL PREMIUM

South Africans are battling to survive a weak economy, poor wage growth and rising unemployment by leaning more heavily on credit, according to a new report from credit bureau TransUnion.

At the same time, they are also battling to repay what they have borrowed as serious delinquency rates, specifically on personal loans, tick steadily upward.