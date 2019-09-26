Producer inflation decelerates in August

Producer inflation continued to slow in August, reaching 4.5% year on year, down from July’s 4.9%, Statistics SA said on Thursday.

This continues a five month easing streak, coming in slightly below a Bloomberg survey of economists that had expected it to reach 4.6%.

Producer inflation — as measured by the producer price index — records the change in prices of goods and services sold by manufacturers and producers.

Month on month, producer price inflation grew 0.3%, according to the agency.