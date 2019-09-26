Economy

Producer inflation decelerates in August

Annual producer price inflation remains on a five-month easing streak

26 September 2019 - 12:43 Lynley Donnelly
Picture: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Producer inflation continued to slow in August, reaching 4.5% year on year, down from July’s 4.9%, Statistics SA said on Thursday.

This continues a five month easing streak, coming in slightly below a Bloomberg survey of economists that had expected it to reach 4.6%.

Producer inflation — as measured by the producer price index — records the change in prices of goods and services sold by manufacturers and producers.

Month on month, producer price inflation grew 0.3%, according to the agency.

The main contributors to the annual inflation rate were food products, beverages and tobacco products, which grew 4.6% year on year; the metals, machinery, equipment and computing equipment segment, which grew an annual 5.4%; coke, petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products, which rose 3.3%; and paper and printed products, which increased 7.8%. 

Economists had expected the slowdown in producer inflation to continue, in part thanks to statistical base effects relating to the petrol price, which rose sharply in 2018.

The slowdown comes a week after consumer price inflation rose 4.3% year on year in August, a slight uptick on the previous month.

donnellyl@businesslive.co.za

Inflation accelerated faster in August than economists expected

However, the uptick remains within the SA Reserve Bank’s target range of between 3% and 6%
1 week ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: The Reserve Bank is not punishing SA, it’s doing it a favour

Why didn't the Bank cut interest rates last week? Because it's smart and knows SA needs structurally lower inflation
3 days ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Stats SA’s quarterly employment numbers to cast light on wage growth

Producer inflation expected to keep slowing, remaining modest for the rest of the year
3 days ago

