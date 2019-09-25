SA’s debt levels are up significantly, Reserve Bank says

The state is borrowing at a significantly faster pace than forecast in February’s budget, the SA Reserve Bank said on Wednesday.

That reflects both its weakening revenue collections and increased spending, as it props up troubled state-owned entities, most notably Eskom.

The national government’s total gross loan debt increased to 58.3% of annual GDP as at June 30 2019, the Bank said in its quarterly bulletin. This was above the February 2019 budget’s projection of 56.2% for the end of the full 2019/2020 fiscal year

The state is due to give its medium-term budget policy statement at the end of October, where it is expected to reveal the full effects of a depressed economy combined with increased pressure to spend, on the government’s finances. A day after it delivers the adjustments budget, credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Service will deliver its review of the country’s credit rating.

SA’s sovereign debt has the lowest investment grade by Moody’s, at Baa3 with a stable outlook. Moody’s is the only one of the three major ratings agencies that has not assigned the country junk status.

The increase in debt levels has been driven by a number of factors, said Iaan Venter, the head of the business cycle analysis division at the Bank, and editor of the quarterly bulletin.

Economic growth has been weaker than forecast by the Treasury in February, which will affect the ratio, he said.

The state’s debt levels have also increased to fund the budget deficit, which has widened at a faster rate than expected, as revenue collections have continued to underperform, Venter said.

Expenditure has also risen given the additional recapitalisation granted to Eskom, in July.

Additional tax refunds, particularly VAT refunds, have also been a factor, he added.

Uncertainty over the state’s rising fiscal stress, and the risk posed by its exposure to embattled parastatals was one of the reasons cited for the Reserve Bank's recent decision not to cut interest rates 25 basis points.

