Economy Mixed economic signals a poser ahead of interest rate decision As inflation ticks up and retail growth slows, the monetary policy committee is not expected to cut rates, but analysts expect a dovish tone BL PREMIUM

The last frandset of economic data ahead of the Reserve Bank’s latest monetary policy decision proved to be a mixed bag.

While a report showing August inflation slightly above market estimates probably killed off the slim chance of a cut on Thursday, retail numbers underlined how subdued consumer demand is, supporting the case for easier policy before the end of 2019.