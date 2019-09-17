Economy

News Leader

WATCH: How the oil price spike will affect SA consumers

Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine talks to Business Day TV about the oil price and its effect on the economy

17 September 2019 - 09:37 Business Day TV
UPDATED 17 September 2019 - 14:35
Oil. Picture: REUTERS
The attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities has resulted in a record spike in the oil price.

SA’s Central Energy Fund had forecast a cut in petrol prices for October, but the recent event may cancel out that prediction, leaving consumers even more cash strapped.

Business Day TV caught up with Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine to talk about the oil price and its effect on the SA economy.

Or listen to the full audio:

