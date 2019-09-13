PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight: SA’s first digital currency that holds a stable value

eZAR is a digital coin pegged to the rand. In other words, one eZAR coin (or token) will always be worth R1, says Mapstone.

Cypto-currencies have become notorious for their volatility with the value of one bitcoin increasing or decreasing by as much as 20% within a single day, making the currency largely unsuitable for daily, transactional usage. Stablecoins have attempted to fill the gap by making it possible to use digital money as a fully fledged payment method to pay for goods and services.

In this discussion, Mapstone explains the rationale for creating eZAR, how it works, the mechanism that ensures a constant value in the market, and where can people use the digital coin.

He also gives his thoughts on Facebook’s plans for a digital currency, libra, and details some plans to make their coin tradeable on exchanges such as AltX or Luno

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.