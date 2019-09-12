Economy Debate over prescribed assets intensifies There is no example of success anywhere in the world, says Futuregrowth’s Andrew Canter BL PREMIUM

As the ANC continues to consider prescribed assets, the debate is heating up over what will destroy more value for pensioners: bankrupt state-owned enterprises (SOEs) or government-enforced investment in them.

Investors concerned about government interference in their pension funds miss the point that their investments are under threat from the economic downturn that would result from failures of SOEs, former CEO of the SA Post Office Mark Barnes said on Wednesday.