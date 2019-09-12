Debate over prescribed assets intensifies
There is no example of success anywhere in the world, says Futuregrowth’s Andrew Canter
12 September 2019 - 09:23
UPDATED 12 September 2019 - 12:21
As the ANC continues to consider prescribed assets, the debate is heating up over what will destroy more value for pensioners: bankrupt state-owned enterprises (SOEs) or government-enforced investment in them.
Investors concerned about government interference in their pension funds miss the point that their investments are under threat from the economic downturn that would result from failures of SOEs, former CEO of the SA Post Office Mark Barnes said on Wednesday.
