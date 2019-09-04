News Leader
WATCH: Why SA escaped a technical recession
Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman talk to Business Day TV about the second-quarter GDP numbers
04 September 2019 - 09:44
News that the economy grew by 3.1% in the second quarter of 2019 means the country dodged a technical recession.
The bulk of the heavy lifting has come from the mining sector which registered growth of more than 14%.
Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman joined Business Day TV to discuss the rebound in greater detail.
Or listen to the full audio: