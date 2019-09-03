Stark warning on SA ahead of WEF
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman says there is little incentive to put more money in SA
03 September 2019 - 05:10
On the eve of the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting, where SA will seek to highlight its attractiveness as an investment destination, the head of the world’s largest platinum miner said there is little incentive to put more money into the country.
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman said the company is racing to repay as much of its R27bn of gross debt as quickly as possible to reduce its exposure to SA’s economy and drive up its share price, which is lagging far behind its net asset value per share.
