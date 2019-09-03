Economy

Economy rebounds 3.1% in second quarter

The mining sector grew 14.4% in the period and the manufacturing sector rose 2.1%

03 September 2019 - 12:00 Odwa Mjo
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The economy rebounded 3.1% in the second quarter of 2019, escaping a recession as key sectors picked up.

Data released by Statistics SA on Tuesday showed that seasonally adjusted GDP growth expanded 3.1% from a contraction of a revised 3.1% in the first quarter. This was higher than the consensus among 17 economists polled by Bloomberg of an expansion of 2.5% quarter on quarter. 

A recession is determined by two consecutive quarterly contractions but economists also look at year-on-year comparisons in order to gauge performance. GDP growth increased 0.9% year on year.

Trade — which includes retail, motor sales and wholesale — increased 3.9% in the second quarter. The sector is a key indicator of consumer spending, which accounts for about 60% of GDP. 

The mining sector grew 14.4% in the period and the manufacturing sector rose 2.1% — the two industries were badly knocked in the previous quarter as load-shedding disrupted production. 

Despite the rebound in performance in the second quarter, the SA economy still remains constrained with the Reserve Bank revising its annual GDP forecast to 0.6% from 1.0%. 

SA's weak economic performance is putting pressure on government finances due to reduced tax revenue. SA's widening budget deficit is a key issue being flagged by global rating agencies amid a threat to SA's last remaining investment-grade credit rating by Moody's Investors Service.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Revenue gap opens up on VAT, corporate tax

Weak economic growth and optimistic past estimates to blame for collection missing budget targets
Economy
8 hours ago

Absa PMI slides into contraction in August

The seasonally adjusted Absa manufacturing sector PMI fell to 45.7 index points
Economy
23 hours ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Related Articles

Stark warning on SA ahead of WEF

Economy

Latest vehicle sales ‘a hammer blow’ to industry hopes

Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.