New car sales continue to fall in August

But while the local market is looking bleak, foreign buyers are snapping up SA vehicles

02 September 2019 - 14:44 David Furlonger
picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA
picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA

New car sales continued their determined downward trajectory in August.

Figures released on Monday by the department of trade and industry show that car sales of 29,075 were 7.6% lower than in August 2018, when the industry sold 31,456.

Sales of commercial vehicles were also disappointing, though the medium sector grew 6.6% and light commercials 0.5%. Overall, there was a 5.1% drop in sales of all new vehicles in August compared with a year earlier — from 47,977 to 44,566.

This, in turn, hastened the market’s year-on-year decline. By the end of August, aggregate industry sales 349,203 were 3.9% behind the 363,243 at the same stage in 2018. At the end of July, the deficit had been 3.7%. Car sales at end-August were 5.7% down, from 239,823 to 226,069.

SA buyers may be unable to afford local vehicles but foreign customers are snapping them up. The industry exported 44,566 vehicles in July — 37.8% more than in the corresponding 2018 month.

Volkswagen SA had a bumper month, shipping out 15,659 vehicles, followed by Mercedes-Benz SA (8,869), Ford (7,032) and BMW (6,514). All exported many more vehicles than they sold locally.

For the year to date, exports of 262,014 are 22.9% ahead of 2018’s 213,261.

5 days ago

4 days ago

5 days ago

