New car sales continue to fall in August
But while the local market is looking bleak, foreign buyers are snapping up SA vehicles
New car sales continued their determined downward trajectory in August.
Figures released on Monday by the department of trade and industry show that car sales of 29,075 were 7.6% lower than in August 2018, when the industry sold 31,456.
Sales of commercial vehicles were also disappointing, though the medium sector grew 6.6% and light commercials 0.5%. Overall, there was a 5.1% drop in sales of all new vehicles in August compared with a year earlier — from 47,977 to 44,566.
This, in turn, hastened the market’s year-on-year decline. By the end of August, aggregate industry sales 349,203 were 3.9% behind the 363,243 at the same stage in 2018. At the end of July, the deficit had been 3.7%. Car sales at end-August were 5.7% down, from 239,823 to 226,069.
SA buyers may be unable to afford local vehicles but foreign customers are snapping them up. The industry exported 44,566 vehicles in July — 37.8% more than in the corresponding 2018 month.
Volkswagen SA had a bumper month, shipping out 15,659 vehicles, followed by Mercedes-Benz SA (8,869), Ford (7,032) and BMW (6,514). All exported many more vehicles than they sold locally.
For the year to date, exports of 262,014 are 22.9% ahead of 2018’s 213,261.