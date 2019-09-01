ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: SA likely to have avoided a recession in second quarter

Data on Tuesday is expected to confirm that SA has avoided a technical recession, with economists expecting a rebound in GDP in the second quarter.

An expansion of 2.5% is the consensus among 13 economists polled by Bloomberg. Stats SA is scheduled to publish the data on Tuesday.

“Having tracked real GDP throughout the second quarter’s high-frequency data releases, it has been clear for some time now that the economy would rebound and thus escape a technical recession. Sector-wise, we expect positive prints across the majority with mining and manufacturing leading much of the rebound,” Citigroup economist Gina Schoeman said in a note.

Mining production contracted 4.2% year on year in June, while seasonally adjusted mining production expanded 3.2% in the second quarter. The mining industry was knocked in the first quarter after Eskom implemented load shedding to as high as stage four on some occasions. Stage four necessitates a cut of 4,000MW from the national grid.

The manufacturing sector shrunk 3.2% in June, its biggest contraction in nine months, while growing 0.6% in the second quarter. Retail sales, however, rose 2.4% in June.

Electricity supply

Investec economist Lara Hodes said: “Much of this expected lift would be attributable to statistical base effects and the stabilisation of electricity supply rather than to a sustainable turnaround in economic activity. The economy remains fragile, operating against a backdrop of subdued activity and persistently low business confidence, which continues to weigh heavily on future growth prospects.”

A contraction of 3.2% in first-quarter GDP growth ignited fears that the local economy could be headed for another recession, after it suffered this fate in the second quarter of 2018.

Moody’s Investors Service — the only credit ratings agency that has not downgraded SA below investment grade — warned that the country’s weak economic performance may see it slip into a technical recession this year.