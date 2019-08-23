Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Why the president believes joblessness is SA’s biggest problem

Wits University senior lecturer Lumkile Mondi talks to Business Day TV about SA’s unemployment crisis

23 August 2019 - 09:06 Business Day TV
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE

SA’s expanded definition of unemployment sits at a record high of 38.5% and is the biggest risk facing the country at the moment, President Cyril Ramaphosa told parliament.

The president was fielding questions about how to tackle the unemployment crisis and boosting growth, highlighting that interventions are in place, with the next investment conference due in November.

Wits University senior lecturer Lumkile Mondi joined Business Day TV to discuss the Ramaphosa administration and how well it is handling SA’s sky-high unemployment rate.

