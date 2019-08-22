News Leader
WATCH: Why inflation eases more than expected
Lukman Otunuga from FXTM talks to Business Day TV about CPI and whether the latest print will put pressure on the Bank to cut rates again
22 August 2019 - 10:37
Inflation has moderated to 4% in July, below the midpoint in the SA Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range.
Lukman Otunuga from FXTM joined Business Day TV to discuss whether the latest print will put pressure on the Bank to cut rates again.
Lukman Otunuga from FXTM talks to Business Day TV about CPI and whether the latest print will put pressure on the Bank to cut rates again
Or listen to the full audio: