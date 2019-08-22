Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Why inflation eases more than expected

Lukman Otunuga from FXTM talks to Business Day TV about CPI and whether the latest print will put pressure on the Bank to cut rates again

22 August 2019 - 10:37 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ GUI YONGNIAN
Picture: 123RF/ GUI YONGNIAN

Inflation has moderated to 4% in July, below the midpoint in the SA Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range.

Lukman Otunuga from FXTM joined Business Day TV to discuss whether the latest print will put pressure on the Bank to cut rates again.

Lukman Otunuga from FXTM talks to Business Day TV about CPI and whether the latest print will put pressure on the Bank to cut rates again

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Inflation eases even more than expected

There was some upward pressure from increased electricity prices, but this was offset by the decline in domestic fuel prices
Economy
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE advances amid firm global markets and rosy inflation figures

A fall in inflation to 4% year on year in July has increased the chances of SA receiving another cut in the interest rate, but global risks persist
Markets
17 hours ago

Lower inflation might not persuade Bank to cut rates

Depreciation of the rand and possible downgrade weigh against a further trim in September
Economy
17 hours ago

Fed minutes show split over July rate cut

A number of Fed officials stressed need for policy flexibility
World
15 hours ago

Rand firms 1% amid risk-on global trade

Global risk assets are in favour amid hopes of global stimulus, while earlier local data showed inflation decelerated to 4% year on year from 4.5%
Markets
19 hours ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.