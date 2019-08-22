State should do more to help motor industry, says Ebrahim Patel
Trade and industry minister says the government wants the industry to be globally competitive, but that competitiveness is not just a function of what happens on the factory floor
22 August 2019 - 18:23
Racial transformation in the SA motor industry is “unbearably slow” but the process will not accelerate if the government does not provide the right policy environment, trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel said on Thursday.
Under the updated Automotive Production and Development Programme (APDP), starting in January 2021, the industry plans to double vehicle production and jobs by 2035, increase the value of local content by 50% and fast-track the development of black-owned companies in the components supply sector.
