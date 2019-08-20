News Leader
WATCH: How soft commodities are faring
Rabobank senior commodity analyst Carlos Mera talks to Business Day TV about his view on the market
20 August 2019 - 10:20
A gauge of soft commodity returns just capped its longest run of weekly losses in more than two years amid signs of ample supply of coffee and sugar, and worry about demand.
Rabobank senior commodity analyst Carlos Mera joined Business Day TV to discuss his view on the market.
Or listen to the full audio: