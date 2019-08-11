ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Retail boost could steer SA away from a recession

A rebound in economic growth in the second quarter of the year will likely see SA avert its second recession in two years.

Stats SA figures are expected to show a slight boost in the retail sector, which would give the economy enough room to avoid another contraction. Economists polled by Bloomberg expect the sector to have recorded growth of 2% in June.

The retail sector is an important indicator of consumer spending; accounting for just more than 60% of GDP, it drives growth in the economy.

In May, retail sales grew a surprising 2.2% – up on the 1.7% expected by economists polled by Bloomberg. The sector grew 2.7% the month before, revised upward from 2.4%.

“We anticipate another relatively steady reading in the June retail sales print, primarily supported by general dealer purchases,” said FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngweny.

Though consumers have been under strain, Matikinca-Ngwenta said the main factors informing the expected volume growth include deep discounting, interest-free lay-by sales and muted consumer inflation pass-through.

In the first quarter, the economy was hit hard by power cuts, which dented the retail and manufacturing sectors. The economy contracted 3.2%, more than the 1.6% contraction expected by economists polled by Bloomberg.

Last week, Stats SA figures were a mixed bag, showing contraction in the mining and manufacturing sectors in June, but overall growth in both sectors in the second quarter. Mining grew a marginal 0.6% for the quarter while manufacturing production rebounded with growth of 3.5%.

“Despite the weak performance of the manufacturing sector, June activity data strengthened our view that SA returned to growth in the second quarter after a sharp fall in the first quarter,” said Capital Economics economist John Ashbourne.