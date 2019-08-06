SA is running out of time and money, says Nedbank’s Mike Brown
One of the top priorities requiring urgent action is Eskom, which Brown says is the ‘very sick’ elephant in the room
06 August 2019 - 13:54
The CEO of SA's fourth biggest bank by assets thinks SA is running out of time and money and urgently needs to address the dire situation of some of its state-owned entities (SOEs), most notably Eskom, or risk experiencing even slower economic growth and further job losses.
“Significantly more urgency is required to institute structural reforms to stem the economic and fiscal deterioration currently being experienced in the SA economy,” Nedbank CEO Mike Brown said at the bank’s interim financial results, in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
