Deep rate cutting cycle is unlikely, former MPC member says
Reduction in repo rate in July was based on compelling evidence, says Brian Kahn, but it is unlikely to start a trend
06 August 2019 - 20:17
The interest rate cut in July is unlikely to be the start of a deep-cutting cycle, says Brian Kahn, who retired from the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) in 2018.
The MPC cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) in July citing an easing of global monetary policy, the firmer rand, moderate oil prices, lower inflation expectations and the weak economy.
