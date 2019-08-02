WATCH: How factory activity rose to a three-year high

The July Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) moved above the neutral 50-point mark for the first time in seven months and is at its best level in three years.

Four of the five major subcomponents breached that neutral point mark, although concern around the global health of the sector persists, casting some doubt on the sustainability of these levels.

Business Day TV sat down with Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke to talk about the turnaround and what it means for the sector and the economy as a whole. ​