Economy

New-vehicle sales expected to remain weak in 2020

Exports, as has so often been the case recently, is keeping most local production lines from gathering cobwebs

01 August 2019 - 16:35 David Furlonger
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The miserable state of the new-car market will continue well into 2020, says Cyril Zhungu, Standard Bank’s head of automotive retail finance.

Figures released on Thursday by the department of trade & industry show new-car sales tumbled 8.2% in July from a year earlier, from 32,094 to 29,477. The total new-vehicle market, including commercial vehicles, fell 3.7%, from 47,856 to 46,077.

For the first seven months of the year, the total market also declined 3.7%, from 315,266 to 303,701. Cars slid 5.4%, from 208,367 to 197,014.

Zhungu says that despite last month’s marginal reduction in interest rates and fall in fuel prices, continued pressure on consumer budgets is accelerating the shift towards used cars. Research by automotive insights company TransUnion shows average new-car prices rose 3.1% in the second quarter of this year, against a 1% drop in used cars.

Zhungu sees no immediate respite for the market. “Even when the economy starts to recover, there will be a lag before it is reflected in increased new-vehicle sales,” he says. “That’s why I think the current weakness will extend well into next year.”

Mike Mabasa, CEO of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa), says that in a low-growth environment, plenty more has to happen before SA sees sustained improvement in business and consumer confidence.

National Automobile Dealers Association chair Mark Dommisse wants “structural reforms that deal with key underlying issues in the economy”.

Ghana Msibi, WesBank’s head of motor, says: “While the small interest rate cut during July was welcomed, it may take more incentive from the Reserve Bank to jump-start the economy and entice consumers back into the new-vehicle market. Another cut before the end of the year would be welcome and effective.”

Commercial vehicles had a better time of it in July. Sales of light commercials, mainly bakkies, rose 2.9%, medium trucks 14.9%, heavies 2.3% and extra-heavies 31.2%. For the year so far, with the exception of the low-volume medium market, up 12.9%, they are all on or just below 2018 levels.

Zhungu says last month’s surge was because companies could no longer delay fleet replacements. “There comes a time when you can wait no longer,” he says.

Exports again proved the motor industry’s saving grace, preventing production lines from gathering dust. Manufacturers shipped out 34,297 vehicles in July, a 22.1% improvement on last year’s 28,081. For the seven months to July, the total of 216,658 was 19.8% up on the previous 180,920.

furlongerd@businesslive.co.za

How Mazda has trebled its SA sales

Mazda MD Craig Roberts talks about new product, moving into premium-car realms, and bad fuel
Life
13 hours ago

Which has the best resale: Renault Kwid or Datsun Go?

True Price uses auction data to reveal which of these budget cars is the better investment
Life
13 hours ago

Drop in vehicle sales shows challenge facing domestic market

Lower fuel costs and interest rates may help industry
Economy
1 month ago

Naamsa facing grave ‘challenges’

Costs are high, skills are low, sales and exports have slumped
Business
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Related Articles

Germany charges former Audi CE Rupert Stadler with fraud over ‘dieselgate’

Companies

Former Audi boss joins former VW chief in dock over dieselgate

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.