Economy

PODCAST | SOEs haemorrhage state funds and impact investor confidence

The discussion considers the continued struggles facing the nation’s state-owned enterprises

30 July 2019 - 13:20 Mudiwa Gavaza
New acting Eskom CEO Jabu Mabuza. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
New acting Eskom CEO Jabu Mabuza. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we continue our focus on the political economy.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined on the line by Daniel Silke, an independent political economy analyst, author and speaker specialising in SA and international politics. Silke is also director of the Political Future Consultancy.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

The discussion considers the continued struggles facing the nation’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs). In focus is the funding plan given by finance minister Tito Moboweni for Eskom, SAA and the SABC. 

Government bonds and the rand fell last week Tuesday after Mboweni said the state might have to increase borrowing to fund an extra R59bn in aid for Eskom over the next two years.

Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Financial support for struggling SOEs such as the SABC, Denel and SAA will be released in chunks as certain conditions are met, Mboweni said in the National Assembly last week. 

Silke gives his outlook for the rest of the year, together with comments on the rand and possible economic drivers to look out for. These and other questions are all on the table, together with the economic and political consequences of keeping SOEs operating as they are now. 

Listen in to hear thoughts around these and other questions:

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight

Business Day Spotlight is your weekly fix of business analysis. In this podcast series top Business Day journalists discuss and dissect South ...
News
5 months ago

PODCAST | Local politics is putting the SA economy at risk

A panel considers the metrics that can be used to gauge the effects of political scandals on SA’s economy and investor sentiment
Economy
4 days ago

PODCAST | Cyril Ramaphosa was candid with investors at the G20 Summit

What benefit is SA likely to derive from being at Japan’s G20 Summit in June?
World
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | The revival of the Zim dollar could see history repeat itself

Zimbabwe has announced the end of its multi-currency regime
World
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Related Articles

SA’s jobless rate now almost at 30%

Economy

Ramaphosa is last hope for SA, says Chinese ambassador

Economy

Fitch takes grim view on SA, changing its outlook to negative

Economy

Kganyago rules out Reserve Bank lending money to Eskom

Economy

Investors stunned as Jabu Mabuza appointed acting Eskom CEO

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.