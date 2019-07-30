PODCAST | SOEs haemorrhage state funds and impact investor confidence

Financial support for struggling SOEs such as the SABC, Denel and SAA will be released in chunks as certain conditions are met, Mboweni said in the National Assembly last week.

Silke gives his outlook for the rest of the year, together with comments on the rand and possible economic drivers to look out for. These and other questions are all on the table, together with the economic and political consequences of keeping SOEs operating as they are now.

Listen in to hear thoughts around these and other questions: