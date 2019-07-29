ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Fragile recovery hangs in the balance

A slew of economic data releases this week should provide a mixed picture of an economy that is battling a subdued global trading environment to emerge from the steep first-quarter contraction in growth.

First off will be private sector credit extension figures on Monday, followed by the quarterly labour force survey for the second quarter due on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the June trade balance data will be released, followed on Thursday by the July Absa manufacturing PMI and new vehicle sales.

Private sector credit extension has been somewhat elevated over the previous two releases, rising by 8% and 7.7% year on year in April and May respectively.

First National Bank (FNB) expects another relatively steady increase in the June print, supported by rising credit appetite among households, as well as the corporate sector, although in the latter’s case the demand is for working capital given the pressure on profit margins, rather than for investment finance.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan is not expecting much improvement in employment levels in the second quarter after the 27.6% unemployment rate recorded in the first quarter.

Though economic growth has likely rebounded on better mining and manufacturing output, following the 3.2% contraction in first-quarter GDP, Kaplan says much of the anticipated lift will be due to statistical base effects and the stabilisation of electricity supply rather than to a sustainable turnaround in economic activity.

FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya is more bullish, arguing that a recovery in general economic activity and a temporary rise in hiring in the community and social services sector in the runup to the May national elections could underpin some employment gains.

After registering a trade surplus of R1.7bn in May, FNB expects the trade balance to have narrowed in June, reflecting a moderation in economic activity among SA’s main trading partners and a slowdown in major commodity export prices during the month.

Kaplan, however, is expecting a surplus of R3.8bn in June on slower import growth linked to the lower international oil price. In addition, muted rates of consumer demand as well as public and private fixed investment likely restrained imports, she says. On the export side, growth was likely constrained by the subdued global trading environment.

While global growth remains relatively healthy, and is expected to average about 3,3% this year, recent global indicators of trade and manufacturing performance have deteriorated sharply.

Growth in world trade volumes contracted for the fifth consecutive month in April, declining by 2.1%, and trade tensions remain high which is weakening confidence and investment.

SA’s weak export prospects and muted domestic demand are also likely to be reflected in the Absa manufacturing PMI survey for July. The index has remained below the 50-point neutral mark since the beginning of the year, last registering a subdued reading of 46.2 in June.