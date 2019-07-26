Economy

WATCH: Why Moody’s has called the Eskom bailout credit negative

Lucie Villa, lead sovereign analyst for SA at Moody’s, talks to Business Day TV about the latest Eskom lifeline

26 July 2019
A second multibillion bailout in less than six months to keep Eskom afloat does not sit well with ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service.

The ratings agency views the planned R59bn cash injection as an additional drain on the fiscus and has called it credit negative.

Lucie Villa, lead sovereign analyst for SA at Moody’s, joined Business Day TV to discuss the bailout and what it means for SA.

