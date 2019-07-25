Economy

WATCH: What a steady inflation rate means for SA

Citibank economist Gina Schoeman talks to Business Day TV about the CPI data for June

25 July 2019 - 09:37 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/lculig
Picture: 123RF/lculig

Inflation has remained unchanged at 4.5% in June, at the midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range.

Some analysts believe this bolsters the case for further rate cuts, but Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has reiterated that there are no quick fixes for this economy, adding that aggressive interest rate cuts will only result in higher inflation.

Citibank economist Gina Schoeman joined Business Day TV to discuss the country’s inflation trajectory.

