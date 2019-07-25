WATCH: What a steady inflation rate means for SA

Inflation has remained unchanged at 4.5% in June, at the midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range.

Some analysts believe this bolsters the case for further rate cuts, but Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has reiterated that there are no quick fixes for this economy, adding that aggressive interest rate cuts will only result in higher inflation.

Citibank economist Gina Schoeman joined Business Day TV to discuss the country’s inflation trajectory.