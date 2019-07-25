Kganyago: rates are not the only solution to growth woes
Governor hits back at misleading debates that distract from priorities
25 July 2019 - 05:10
Governor Lesetja Kganyago has hit back at SA Reserve Bank critics, saying they have mischaracterised policymakers as being overly hawkish on interest rates while pursuing misleading debates about its mandate and ownership that distract from more pressing priorities about how to boost economic growth.
Kganyago suggested that policymakers have in fact been too tolerant of inflation rates that are above those of some of SA’s most important trading partners.
