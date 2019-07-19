Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Can the rate cut stimulate growth?

Peter Attard Montalto from Intellidex talks to Business Day TV about the Reserve Bank’s 25 basis point rate cut

19 July 2019 - 09:58 Business Day TV
Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

The SA Reserve Bank cut rates, as expected, on Thursday, the first cut in more than a year.

The Bank’s monetary policy committee decided to cut rates by 25 basis points to 6.5%, citing weak economic growth and inflation that has stayed close to the midpoint of its 3%-6% target range.

Business Day TV caught up with Peter Attard Montalto from Intellidex to discuss the Bank’s decision.

