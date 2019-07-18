News Leader
WATCH: How retail sales growth exceeded expectations in May
Alec Abrahams from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about the data and how retailers are faring
18 July 2019 - 10:03
SA consumers seem to be loosening their purse strings.
Retail sales growth beat expectations for a second consecutive month in May, with sales up 2.2% from a year earlier compared with a revised increase of 2.7% in April.
Alec Abrahams from Sasfin Securities joined Business Day TV to look at the data and how retailers are faring.
Or listen to the full audio: