Economy

News Leader

WATCH: How retail sales growth exceeded expectations in May

Alec Abrahams from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about the data and how retailers are faring

18 July 2019 - 10:03 Business Day TV
Picture: Jackie Clausen
Picture: Jackie Clausen

SA consumers seem to be loosening their purse strings.

Retail sales growth beat expectations for a second consecutive month in May, with sales up 2.2% from a year earlier compared with a revised increase of 2.7% in April.

Alec Abrahams from Sasfin Securities joined Business Day TV to look at the data and how retailers are faring.

Alec Abrahams from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about the data and how retailers are faring

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Rand weakens as US retail data exceeds market expectations

Retail sales for June saw a 0.4% month-on-month rise, the same as in May, and twice as much as expected
Markets
1 day ago

Gold prices fall on solid US retail sales data

The retail sales figures lowered expectations of a US Fed rate cut; silver hits more than four month high while platinum scales a two-month peak
Markets
1 day ago

Growth in retail sales in May could steer SA away from recession

Retail sales saw surprising growth of 2.2% in May, higher than the 1.7% expected by economists polled by Bloomberg
Economy
21 hours ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: JSE retail sector: the good, bad and the ugly economy

Speaking at an Investment Analysts Society of SA panel discussion, two longtime analysts paint a grim picture of the ailing sector
Opinion
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher, as rand loses earlier gains

The rand ended its winning streak after better-than-expected US retail sales for June gave the dollar a little more breathing room
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.