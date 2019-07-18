PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight: SA needs an interest-rate reprieve
Is the Reserve Bank on the right track? And just what constitutes the ‘right track’?
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, the focus is on SA’s monetary policy as the SA Reserve Bank is set to make an interest-rate decision on Thursday July 18 2019.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined on the line by Tumisho Grater, economic strategist at Novare.
In this discussion, Gavaza and Grater explore news and developments around the Bank. With governor Lesetja Kganyago having been re-appointed to lead the Bank for another term, what does that mean for SA’s macro-economic stability? Could the president have chosen anyone else to head up the central bank?
Grater explains the role and responsibilities of the governor and outlines the current state of monetary policy in SA.
Regarding the interest-rate decision on Thursday, Grater says the monetary policy committee is unlikely to hike rates this time around given the current performance of the economy, coupled with the pressure felt by consumers.
She also highlights other factors, such as the US interest-rate policy, international oil prices, together with the impact on ordinary South Africans, businesses and the rand.
Listen in to hear thoughts around these and other questions.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.