Economy

PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight: SA needs an interest-rate reprieve

Is the Reserve Bank on the right track? And just what constitutes the ‘right track’?

18 July 2019 - 12:50 Mudiwa Gavaza
The SA Reserve Bank building in Pretoria. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
The SA Reserve Bank building in Pretoria. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, the focus is on SA’s monetary policy as the SA Reserve Bank is set to make an interest-rate decision on Thursday July 18 2019. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined on the line by Tumisho Grater, economic strategist at Novare.  

In this discussion, Gavaza and Grater explore news and developments around the Bank. With governor Lesetja Kganyago having been re-appointed to lead the Bank for another term, what does that mean for SA’s macro-economic stability? Could the president have chosen anyone else to head up the central bank?

Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Grater explains the role and responsibilities of the governor and outlines the current state of monetary policy in SA. 

Regarding the interest-rate decision on Thursday, Grater says the monetary policy committee is unlikely to hike rates this time around given the current performance of the economy, coupled with the pressure felt by consumers.

She also highlights other factors, such as the US interest-rate policy, international oil prices, together with the impact on ordinary South Africans, businesses and the rand.

Listen in to hear thoughts around these and other questions. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

PODCAST | Cyril Ramaphosa was candid with investors at the G20 Summit

What benefit is SA likely to derive from being at Japan’s G20 Summit in June?
World
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | The revival of the Zim dollar could see history repeat itself

Zimbabwe has announced the end of its multi-currency regime
World
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight: Policy uncertainty and a contracting GDP cause economic upset

Prof Adrian Saville unpacks some of the week’s top economic issues, including key drivers of growth for the next 12 to 24 months
Economy
1 month ago

PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight: ‘It’s a bully tactic,’ says Chinese Ambassador

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by China’s ambassador to SA to discuss the Chinese government’s position on the ongoing trade negotiations
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock pick — Shoprite

Markets

Rand firmer as focus shifts to SA interest rate decision

Markets

WATCH: How retail sales growth exceeded expectations in May

Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.