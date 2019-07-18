PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight: SA needs an interest-rate reprieve

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, the focus is on SA’s monetary policy as the SA Reserve Bank is set to make an interest-rate decision on Thursday July 18 2019.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined on the line by Tumisho Grater, economic strategist at Novare.

In this discussion, Gavaza and Grater explore news and developments around the Bank. With governor Lesetja Kganyago having been re-appointed to lead the Bank for another term, what does that mean for SA’s macro-economic stability? Could the president have chosen anyone else to head up the central bank?