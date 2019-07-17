Ford to increase SA workforce

Ford Southern Africa will increase its SA workforce by more than 25% following the introduction of a third daily weekday shift at its Silverton, Tshwane, vehicle assembly plant.

The US-owned motor company employs about 4,300 people in Silverton and at an engine manufacturing plant in Port Elizabeth. Operations vice-president Ockert Berry said on Wednesday that Ford was hiring another 1,200 people at Silverton for the extra shift, which will start in August.

The decision is also expected to create 10,000 new jobs at companies providing Silverton with components and services. In total, the company estimates its SA activities support about 60,000 jobs.

Ford has invested over R11bn in SA since 2009. Most of that has gone to Silverton, which builds the Ranger pick-up and two variants, the high-performance Raptor and Everest sports utility vehicle. The most recent investment, of R3bn, was in 2017.

“The investment enabled extensive reworks at Silverton to expand our annual production capacity from 124,000 vehicles to 168,000 units, which is 58,000 vehicles more than our original capacity when the current Ranger programme commenced in 2011,” Berry says.

“The third shift will allow us to ramp up our production from the current daily 506 vehicles to a peak of 720.”

In SA the Ranger is the second-best-selling vehicle of any description, behind the Toyota Hilux.

However, more than two-thirds of production is exported to 148 markets around the world.

The SA-built Ranger is the best-selling pick-up in Europe.