Proposed sovereign fund plan could work, but big doubts abound

London — SA's push to set up a sovereign wealth fund (SWF) seems like a stretch for a country with few resources to spare, but precedents show a well-managed seed fund could help attract and focus foreign investment.

The ANC proposed an SWF in its manifesto for May's election but has not explained much about how it would be financed or what its strategic aims would be.

Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel was nevertheless reported as saying at the recent G20 meeting in Japan that SA should immediately start the process of setting up a fund to prepare for future revenue streams.

SWFs range from intergenerational savings funds favoured by commodity-rich nations, to stabilisation funds to help plug budgetary holes, and strategic funds aimed at powering growth by supporting state-owned firms or bringing in foreign investment.

Analysts say SA could choose the latter model, often favoured by governments without oil riches or the net export dollars associated with a current account surplus.

But some experts are sceptical.

"I don't have an objection to the idea of a sovereign wealth fund per se, just in the SA context I don't think it is appropriate to be spending our time on it," Bureau for Economic Research chief economist Hugo Pienaar said.

"Given our twin fiscal and current account deficits, we don't generate excess cash to be channelled to a sovereign wealth fund."