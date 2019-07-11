Economy

Mining contracts for seventh-consecutive month

Mining production fell 1.5% year on year in May, a little better than expected, and the sector rebounded when compared to a dismal April

11 July 2019 - 12:38 karl gernetzky
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

Mining production contracted 1.5% year on year in May, extending the sector’s fall to a seventh consecutive month.

Gold production in May fell 24.4% year on year, data from Statistics SA showed on Thursday, although mining production rose 3% in May compared with April. The Bloomberg consensus had been for a 2.4% contraction year on year, and 0.3% growth month on month.

April had been a surprisingly bad month for the sector, which remains beset by industrial unrest and policy uncertainty.

In May, diamond production fell 30.7% year on year, representing a 1.7 percentage points fall in the headline figure. Gold's fall of 24.4% contributed 3.3 percentage points.

This was offset by an 8% rise in coal production year on year — adding two percentage points to the headline figure — and a 6.8% rise in platinum group metal production, adding 1.6 percentage points.

Ahead of the release, Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan had said any improvement in the sector would have come off a low base, after significant disruptions in electricity supply in February and March. As such, this recovery may not be sustained in subsequent quarters.

“Persistently weak domestic demand and the slowdown in international trade growth amid trade disputes and softening global growth data, have constrained domestic mining and manufacturing production,” Kaplan said. Rising operating costs, periods of insufficient electricity supply and regulatory uncertainty also served as headwinds.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mining and manufacturing under the spotlight

Waning demand is likely to have taken the edge off the production sector’s performance
Economy
3 days ago

Mining sector’s woes deepen as production contracts for a sixth consecutive month

However, mining production lifting 4.2% month-on-month in March has some economists saying the second quarter is expected to see an improvement
Economy
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Related Articles

Global stocks rally as Fed chair signals US rate cut

Markets

Medium-term budget set to reflect higher debt-to-GDP ratio

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.