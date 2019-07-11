Government going ahead with state-owned bank, says Tito Mboweni

The government is forging ahead with plans to establish a state-owned bank.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni said during the budget vote debate on the national treasury that his deputy, David Masondo, had been tasked with leading the drive to establish a state-owned bank.

"It's about addressing the discriminatory nature of established banks,"said Mboweni, as he concluded the debate.

In 2017, parliament shot down the EFF’s motion to nationalise commercial banks.

Other parties, including the ANC, suggested that such a move would not benefit the poor, but "it is the poor who will ultimately pay for it".

The country would not only gain control of the banks but would be burdened with their liabilities, which the taxpayer would have to pay for, the ANC argued at the time.