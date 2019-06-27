Economy

News Leader

WATCH: The challenges that lie ahead for SA's manufacturers

Sappi’s Southern African operations CEO, Alex Thiel, talks to Business Day TV about SA’s manufacturing sector

27 June 2019 - 09:10 Business Day TV
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

SA’s manufacturing sector has come under pressure, with the industry contracting by 8.8% quarter on quarter in the first three months of the year.

The sector has, however, started the second quarter on a firm footing as output jumped 4.6% in April.

Business Day TV sat down with Sappi’s Southern African operations CEO, Alex Thiel, to discuss whether the manufacturing sector is at a turning point.

Sappi's Southern African operations CEO Alex Thiel spoke to Business Day TV about the outlook for SA's manufacturing sector

