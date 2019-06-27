News Leader
WATCH: The challenges that lie ahead for SA’s manufacturers
Sappi’s Southern African operations CEO, Alex Thiel, talks to Business Day TV about SA’s manufacturing sector
27 June 2019 - 09:10
SA’s manufacturing sector has come under pressure, with the industry contracting by 8.8% quarter on quarter in the first three months of the year.
The sector has, however, started the second quarter on a firm footing as output jumped 4.6% in April.
Business Day TV sat down with Sappi’s Southern African operations CEO, Alex Thiel, to discuss whether the manufacturing sector is at a turning point.
Sappi's Southern African operations CEO Alex Thiel spoke to Business Day TV about the outlook for SA's manufacturing sector