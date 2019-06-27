Producer inflation eases a little in May, but remains elevated

Rising fuel costs maintained pressure on manufacturers' input costs in May.

Farm and factory gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the producer price index (PPI), moderated to 6.4% year on year from April's 6.5%, Statistics SA said on Thursday.

Coke, petroleum and chemicals added 2.3 percentage points to the headline figure, although rising food costs played their part, adding 1.3 percentage points.

Motorists and businesses had been on the receiving end of a fourth fuel price hike in May, when unleaded petrol had risen 54c/l.

Stats SA’s PPI report on Thursday came a week after it reported inflation, as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), accelerated slightly to 4.5% year on year in May.

Producer inflation partially foreshadows consumer inflation, which is the key benchmark used by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee to set interest rates. However, the relationship is not perfect, as producers often seek to absorb price pressures to retain market share.

